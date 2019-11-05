Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 11,045,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

