Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

