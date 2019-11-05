Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $34,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after purchasing an additional 922,533 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,960. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.