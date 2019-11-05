Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Shares of FB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.90. 541,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,548,083. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,677,309 shares of company stock worth $864,504,709. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

