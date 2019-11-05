Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.31, approximately 158,582 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

THOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Synthorx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synthorx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synthorx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

