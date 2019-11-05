TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.25. 71,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,862. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

