TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.04.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

