Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $105.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 167.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

