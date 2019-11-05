Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Shares of NYSE TARO traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.07. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $109.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

