Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Shares Down 0.7%

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 18,359 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 912,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.22% and a negative return on equity of 76.07%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million.

