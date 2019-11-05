TC Pipelines (TCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCP shares. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.