TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

