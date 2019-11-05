Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Increased to GBX 340 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 307.50 ($4.02). 24,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.93. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

