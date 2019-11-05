Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34, 4,731,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,771,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,325.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

