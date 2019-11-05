Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $380.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $160,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $268,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.