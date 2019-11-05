Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGLS stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $379.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on Tecnoglass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

