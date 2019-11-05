Telenav (TNAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Telenav has set its Q1 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNAV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,015. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,704,186.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 15,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,582. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

