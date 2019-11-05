Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.98

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 58830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

