Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives $19.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TELNY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

