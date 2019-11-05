Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $480,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

MMM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.98. 787,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.