Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,600 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

NYSE WSM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 317,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,252. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

