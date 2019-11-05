Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,313 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. 3,840,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

