Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. 118,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,447. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

