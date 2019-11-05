Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Set at $105.00 by KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2019 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,086 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,698 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

