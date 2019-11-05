TENA (TENA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. TENA has a total market cap of $326,638.00 and $12,314.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last week, TENA has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00220781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01476233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

