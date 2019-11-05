Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Tenable and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $636,140.68. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tenable by 3,652.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $16,596,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,554,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 579,265 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

