TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Liqui and Kucoin. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $446,584.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00221594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01431203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,964,924 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, IDEX, Bittrex, Coinrail, Livecoin, BitBay, Bithumb, Upbit, Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bit-Z, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.