TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TESS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 48,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.19. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, SVP Charles Kriete sold 3,747 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $59,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

