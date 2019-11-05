Teton Advisors Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

QDEL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,476. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Gibson sold 4,527 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67,515.00, for a total value of $305,640,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,580,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,361 shares of company stock valued at $312,782,451. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

