Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 51.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

