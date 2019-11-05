Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Park Electrochemical by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 62,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 5,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,890. The stock has a market cap of $350.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 193.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

