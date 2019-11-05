Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.48. 18,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

