Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 132 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. 3,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

