Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

