Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,503 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.46. 22,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $175.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $223,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

