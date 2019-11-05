Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 263 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after acquiring an additional 178,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,816,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 501,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. 5,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

