The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $13.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CSFB from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 53.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 976,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.