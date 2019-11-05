The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 390.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,288,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,734,000 after purchasing an additional 637,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $9,948,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 381,231 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $5,744,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

