The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Coca-Cola also posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 182,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

