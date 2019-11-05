The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,034,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,538. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

