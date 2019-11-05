Theodore Blegen Sells 221 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $33,393.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,509,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,056 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $151,293.12.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,675 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $261,718.75.

On Monday, September 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $156,423.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 50 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $7,700.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,665 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $250,449.30.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 395,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $4,815,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 315.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

