Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 782,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,909,000 after acquiring an additional 374,739 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average is $282.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

