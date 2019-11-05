TheStreet Downgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to D+

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. 141,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. Cree has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

