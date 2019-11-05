TheStreet Upgrades Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) to “C-“

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NWL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 5,621,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3,504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 467,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco

