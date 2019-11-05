Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance and Catastrophe Risk Management. Third Point engages in underwriting property, auto, workers compensation, and crop quota share contracts for insurance and reinsurance companies. It also underwrites property catastrophe exposures and writes excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,951 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

