Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tilray by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $142.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.