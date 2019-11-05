Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TILS stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.50 ($1.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.15.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.