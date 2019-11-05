Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after purchasing an additional 195,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NWL traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 2,057,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

