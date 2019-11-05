Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.56% of Golden Star Resources worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,821. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

GSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

