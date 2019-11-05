Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of WESCO International worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 539,917 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

WCC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.